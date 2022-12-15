Thundering Herd arrives in Myrtle Beach for bowl game
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WSAZ) -- The Marshall University football team has arrived in South Carolina ahead of the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
The team touched down Thursday just after 4 p.m.
The Thundering Herd will face off against the University of Connecticut in the Myrtle Beach Bowl Monday, December 19.
Kickoff for the game will be at 2:30 p.m. from Brooks Stadium - the home of Coastal Carolina.
Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.