Traffic Alert | New I-64 traffic pattern
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - We have a traffic alert for drivers who use Interstate 64 in the Barboursville area.
Eastbound traffic between the 29th street exit and the I-64 bridge over the Guyandotte River is being moved from the outside lanes into the median.
The work is part of a project to widen I-64 to six lanes in that area.
Existing eastbound traffic will be split into two lanes by a barrier wall just past the 29th Street exit (Exit 15).
The new traffic pattern will be in place for about a year as contractors build a new 29th Street overpass bridge.
Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.