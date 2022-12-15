Traffic Alert | New I-64 traffic pattern

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - We have a traffic alert for drivers who use Interstate 64 in the Barboursville area.

Eastbound traffic between the 29th street exit and the I-64 bridge over the Guyandotte River is being moved from the outside lanes into the median.

The work is part of a project to widen I-64 to six lanes in that area.

Existing eastbound traffic will be split into two lanes by a barrier wall just past the 29th Street exit (Exit 15).

The new traffic pattern will be in place for about a year as contractors build a new 29th Street overpass bridge.

