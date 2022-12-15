West Virginia Aging and Disability Resource Center offers help to those struggling

West Virginia Aging & Disability Resource Center
By Summer Jewell
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 8:59 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One agency in our region is lending a helping hand to seniors and those with disabilities.

Brenda Landers, Executive Director of the West Virginia State University Metro Agency on Aging, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about some of the services offered at the W.Va. Aging and Disability Resource Center.

