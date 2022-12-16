Cold, dry weekend ahead

Weekend Chill a preview of coming attractions
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A fresh westerly breeze blew into town on Friday chasing the southerlies and mild air of mid-week away. Temperatures started in the 30s and made it into the mid 40s in the afternoon courtesy of partial sunshine. Now through the weekend the air will trend a bit colder day by day with lows bottoming out in the low and mid 20s by Sunday and Monday morning.

Tonight partly cloudy skies and a cold wind will usher a few passing flurries through the region. Lows will get below freezing.

Saturday morning partial sun will give way to afternoon clouds. High will make upper 30s. At night snow flurries will pass and dust the ground in spots. Low 25.

Sunday cold sun highs in the 30s then good travel weather next week through Wednesday before a cold front delivers a wet Thursday then snowy, icy Thursday night into Friday when some accumulation of snow is likely!

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family argument turns deadly in Sissonville
Family argument turns deadly
W.Va. Gov. Justice announces more changes to DHHR
W.Va. Gov. Justice announces more changes to DHHR
Man dead, woman injured in shooting
Man dead, woman injured in shooting
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
Devin Browning, 22, is charged with one count of malicious wounding and three counts of wanton...
Shooting sends man to the hospital; another man charged

Latest News

Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, December 16th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast | Stepping Down Toward Winter
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, December 16th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, December 16th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, December 15th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast | Rain Exits, The Cold Air Comes Next