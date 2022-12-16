Cold, dry weekend ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A fresh westerly breeze blew into town on Friday chasing the southerlies and mild air of mid-week away. Temperatures started in the 30s and made it into the mid 40s in the afternoon courtesy of partial sunshine. Now through the weekend the air will trend a bit colder day by day with lows bottoming out in the low and mid 20s by Sunday and Monday morning.

Tonight partly cloudy skies and a cold wind will usher a few passing flurries through the region. Lows will get below freezing.

Saturday morning partial sun will give way to afternoon clouds. High will make upper 30s. At night snow flurries will pass and dust the ground in spots. Low 25.

Sunday cold sun highs in the 30s then good travel weather next week through Wednesday before a cold front delivers a wet Thursday then snowy, icy Thursday night into Friday when some accumulation of snow is likely!

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.