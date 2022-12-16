Collins Career and Technical Center launches new programs

Collins Career & Technical Center Launching New Programs
By Summer Jewell
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There are plenty of jobs for graduates in our area, so it makes sense that we also need opportunities for job training.

Collins Career and Technical Center is launching some new programs to give hands on experience.

Mike Staton and Adam Pittis stopped by First Look at Four to talk more about what’s being offered.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family argument turns deadly in Sissonville
Family argument turns deadly
Man dead, woman injured in shooting
Man dead, woman injured in shooting
W.Va. Gov. Justice announces more changes to DHHR
W.Va. Gov. Justice announces more changes to DHHR
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
Traffic is backed up on U.S. 60 in Cabell County after a crash nearby on Interstate 64 West...
Interstate 64 West closed after crane reported over hill

Latest News

Cinema at Camp Landing holds grand opening for V.I.P. auditorium
Cinema at Camp Landing opens V.I.P. auditorium
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, December 16th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, December 16th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Grinch among participants at VFD Christmas parade in Proctorville
Grinch among participants at VFD Christmas parade in Proctorville