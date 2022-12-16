Highlanders celebrate state championships

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It has been nearly two weeks since the Huntington Highlanders earned their first ever football state championship.

Friday morning, the school celebrated with a “Meet the Highlanders” State Football Championship celebration assembly.

“It’s always special to get everyone in this gym and make some noise and get excited,” said senior defensive end Gavin Adkins.

The Highlanders beat Parkersburg South on December 3 in Wheeling.

The student body, cheerleaders and band brought the gym to life as the school honored their state champs.

“Without the student body, and the student section cheering us on we wouldn’t have got as far as we got,” said Adkins. “It was a surreal experience bringing a first championship to Huntington with something special and something you’ve wanted to do since a little kid.”

As they picked up the trophy, the players relived their victory moment.

“The clock hit zero and I knew it was over. I looked over at Gavin on the field and he’s happy and I know it’s over and I’m like everybody just goes crazy like the whole school everyone is coming down congratulating us. It was like the happiest moment of my life,” said Donny Garrett, a senior defensive end.

The moment is one they say they’ll remember forever.

“That’s kind of like a second emotion hit like you just won a state championship, but you’re like, ‘Man we really just did that’ and you’re like, ‘Oh it’s the first one in school history,” said Garrett.

The football team wasn’t the only champions in the house. The Huntington Highlander JROTC Lady Raiders were also celebrated for being crowned state champions in October in a female division, and the first raider team from Huntington High School to become state champions.

“It’s really exciting to get that recognition,” said Arianna Carroll, a junior who is the team commander.

Carroll was also named overall female state champion in the individual competition, earning the title of Ultimate Raider. This is the third consecutive title for Carroll.

“It’s really exciting it shows me how hard I’m able to work and push myself. It’s emotionally demanding so you have to train hard and keep going,” she said.

In November, the Huntington High School Highlander JROTC also competed for the second time at the U.S. Army JROTC Raider National Championship. The competition is athletic and the events take place outdoors and consist of individual strength tests such as push-ups, a tire-drag, an obstacle course, distance team running events, first aid events and some form of rope bridge construction and crossing.

The team placed 6th overall making the team the first Highlander Raider team to ever place at the national level.

The winter sports teams were also recognized during the assembly.

