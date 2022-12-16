Man found not guilty in deadly shooting at gas station

Carl Rose murder trial
Carl Rose murder trial(WSAZ)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man accused of fatally shooting a man outside a gas station in Milton last year has been found not guilty on all counts, Cabell County Courthouse officials said Friday.

Carl Rose Jr. had been charged with killing James Oldham at the Go-Mart station in Milton. The incident happened in May 2021.

The charges included second-degree murder.

Investigators said Rose witnessed a domestic situation involving Oldham and his wife. He then intervened, allegedly shooting Oldham in the back.

The trial started earlier this week.

For previous coverage:

Testimony continues in gas station murder trial

