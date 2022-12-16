More than 900 families to get Christmas Dinner Box from Mountain Mission

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Christmas is right around the corner, and of course one of the most important parts is the food.

However, not everybody has the resources to make the perfect Christmas dinner.

John Roberts, executive director of Mountain Mission, said they have a program every year -- raising money and food so families can have a great Christmas dinner.

“At Christmas time we step up and make sure that they have a traditional Christmas meal, and that’s what we’re getting ready to do right now,” Roberts said.

From turkey to brownies to dinner rolls, all sorts of delicacies are packed into boxes to be sent to more than 900 families in the greater Kanawha Valley.

“We want to make sure we’re blessing people and that they can come around the table, spend time with the family, make some memories and have something good to eat and spend time with each other,” Roberts said.

In this year’s boxes also comes canned food from Mountain Mission’s Guinness World Record for spelling one word made out of canned food.

All of these boxes are going to people who were pre-approved by Mountain Mission, who they know are in need of help. However, if you didn’t know about this program and are in need of help, there are still ways they want to help.

“Mountain Mission does this all year long, so even if you missed the cutoff for this particular program you can still come in our office. We still supply food,” Roberts said.

