One taken to hospital after house fire

One person who lives there was taken to the hospital as a precaution.(wsaz)
By Ryan Murphy
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been taken to the hopsital after fire broke out at a home along Blue Creek road in the Blue Creek area of Kanawha County.

Crews say the fire started in the back corner of the home.

The fire is under investigation.

