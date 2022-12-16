One taken to hospital after house fire

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been taken to the hopsital after fire broke out at a home along Blue Creek road in the Blue Creek area of Kanawha County.

Crews say the fire started in the back corner of the home.

They say one person who lives there was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The fire is under investigation.

