Pickup truck crashes into abandoned building

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews responded Friday morning to an accident involving a pickup truck that crashed into an abandoned building in Nicholas County.

According to the Keslers Cross Lanes Volunteer Fire Department, the incident was reported around 9:45 a.m. in the 14000 block of Turnpike Road.

The fire department didn’t report if anyone was injured.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.