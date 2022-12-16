Pickup truck crashes into abandoned building
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews responded Friday morning to an accident involving a pickup truck that crashed into an abandoned building in Nicholas County.
According to the Keslers Cross Lanes Volunteer Fire Department, the incident was reported around 9:45 a.m. in the 14000 block of Turnpike Road.
The fire department didn’t report if anyone was injured.
