Pickup truck crashes into abandoned building

Pickup truck crashes into abandoned building
Pickup truck crashes into abandoned building(Keslers Cross Lanes Volunteer Fire Department)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews responded Friday morning to an accident involving a pickup truck that crashed into an abandoned building in Nicholas County.

According to the Keslers Cross Lanes Volunteer Fire Department, the incident was reported around 9:45 a.m. in the 14000 block of Turnpike Road.

The fire department didn’t report if anyone was injured.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family argument turns deadly in Sissonville
Family argument turns deadly
W.Va. Gov. Justice announces more changes to DHHR
W.Va. Gov. Justice announces more changes to DHHR
Man dead, woman injured in shooting
Man dead, woman injured in shooting
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
Devin Browning, 22, is charged with one count of malicious wounding and three counts of wanton...
Shooting sends man to the hospital; another man charged

Latest News

Bookmark Monday| The Final Secret: A West Virginia Mystery
Bookmark Monday | The Final Secret: A West Virginia Mystery
One person who lives there was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
One taken to hospital after house fire
Last-minute gift ideas and stocking stuffers
Last-minute tech gifts
Preparing your pets for the holidays
Preparing your pets for the holidays