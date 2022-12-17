Crash closes U.S. 60 after power lines down

Crash closes U.S. 60 after power lines down
Crash closes U.S. 60 after power lines down(MGN)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - U.S. 60 is closed late Friday night in St. Albans after a vehicle hit a utility pole, bringing down power lines, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The accident was reported just before 10:15 p.m. in the 2200 block of the roadway, also known as MacCorkle Avenue.

It’s unknown if injuries are involved.

The St. Albans Police Department is investigating.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family argument turns deadly in Sissonville
Family argument turns deadly
W.Va. Gov. Justice announces more changes to DHHR
W.Va. Gov. Justice announces more changes to DHHR
Man dead, woman injured in shooting
Man dead, woman injured in shooting
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
Devin Browning, 22, is charged with one count of malicious wounding and three counts of wanton...
Shooting sends man to the hospital; another man charged

Latest News

Christmas break came early for students in Floyd County.
School district cancels four days of classes because of flu
Christmas break came early for students in Floyd County.
School district cancels four days of classes because of flu
Protecting veterans from PACT Act schemes
Protecting veterans from PACT Act schemes
Hometown Hero | Jody Sowards
Hometown Hero | Jody Sowards