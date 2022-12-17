Crash closes U.S. 60 after power lines down

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - U.S. 60 is closed late Friday night in St. Albans after a vehicle hit a utility pole, bringing down power lines, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The accident was reported just before 10:15 p.m. in the 2200 block of the roadway, also known as MacCorkle Avenue.

It’s unknown if injuries are involved.

The St. Albans Police Department is investigating.

