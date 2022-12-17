Families weigh in on Frontier phone and internet problems

Families describe Frontier issues
Families describe Frontier issues(WSAZ)
By Matt Lackritz
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Every day we make phone calls and go online without giving it much thought, but families who live on Sewell Circle in St. Albans said they never know what will be working.

Beverly Gikas said in the past three months, they’ve dealt with static on the phone, inconsistent internet service, and times when the phone doesn’t work at all.

“I have had so many problems with Frontier internet and telephone service,” she said. “It’s quite frustrating.”

Since the problems began in September, Beverly has been taking notes of the problems they’ve had, from static to dropping calls, to the times Frontier was supposed to show up but didn’t.

Gikas marked on her calendar that Frontier was supposed to stop by once in November and twice in December, but no one showed up.

She said that one day they did show up, but she never got notified they were coming, so they weren’t home.

“My husband and I are both in our 70s,” she said. “We have medical issues. I have family I need to stay in touch with them. Internet, everything is WiFi now.”

The Gikas aren’t the only ones on Sewell Circle having problems.

Next-door neighbor Denver Cain said they’ve had their own phone problems.

“For the last two or three months, it’s been really bad,” he said. “We’ve always had problems because we lived over here but not like it is now.”

We reached out to Frontier to describe the problems.

We received a text message Friday afternoon telling us they’re working on getting us information, but we haven’t heard back.

However, while at the Gikas, Frontier called telling Beverly that crews will arrive Saturday -- earlier than their next scheduled appointment on Dec. 22.

We have asked the Gikas to reach back out to us Saturday once after Frontier arrives.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family argument turns deadly in Sissonville
Family argument turns deadly
W.Va. Gov. Justice announces more changes to DHHR
W.Va. Gov. Justice announces more changes to DHHR
Man dead, woman injured in shooting
Man dead, woman injured in shooting
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
Devin Browning, 22, is charged with one count of malicious wounding and three counts of wanton...
Shooting sends man to the hospital; another man charged

Latest News

Ski lodges rejoice but still a week from Nirvana!
First Warning Forecast
Crash closes U.S. 60 after power lines down
Crash closes U.S. 60 after power lines down
Christmas break came early for students in Floyd County.
School district cancels four days of classes because of flu
Christmas break came early for students in Floyd County.
School district cancels four days of classes because of flu