First Warning Forecast | Remaining chilled on Sunday as flurries fly

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Despite the sunny start, clouds made a quick return Saturday afternoon as another system approaches. This will bring a new opportunity for flurries into Sunday. While a dusting is possible in spots over the lower elevations, the mountains get the most out of it. After the snow tapers, dry and seasonable weather takes over for the first three days of the upcoming work week. These are definitely going to be the best days for travel as attention turns to a powerful storm system set to sweep through in the Thursday-Saturday time frame. This will lead to a variety of hazards, including rain, snow, strong winds, and bitterly cold temperatures.

Passing sprinkles and/or flurries can be expected Saturday evening under a cloudy sky as temperatures fall to near freezing by midnight.

Occasional flurries continue to pass Saturday night with low temperatures in the mid 20s. A dusting is possible in spots over the lower elevations, but snow accumulation of a few inches is most likely in the mountains.

Sunday stays cloudy for much of the day with lingering flurries. Late in the day, clearing finally works its way in from southwest to northeast. High temperatures only rise to the mid 30s with a continued breeze.

Monday sees another increase in cloud cover as the day goes on but stays dry as high temperatures top out in the upper 30s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy and dry with high temperatures in the mid 40s.

Rain showers are likely on Thursday as temperatures remain in the 40s much of the day. A strong arctic front sweeps through Thursday night, rapidly dropping temperatures to the teens Friday morning and allowing rain to change over to snow. Gusty winds are also likely.

Snow showers with strong winds continue on Friday, and temperatures will be stuck near 20 degrees all day. This means travel could be impacted as roads become snow-covered.

Saturday morning turns bitterly cold as low temperatures bottom out in the single digits. The afternoon stays quite chilled as high temperatures only rise to near 20 degrees. Lingering clouds and flurries are likely.

