First Warning Forecast | Staying chilled this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As colder air swirls around a system parked over the Great Lakes, temperatures stay pretty chilled locally this weekend. Other than occasional sprinkles or flurries, mostly dry weather is expected. Dry conditions carry over into the start of next week before a major storm system takes shape in the Thursday-Friday time frame. There is still a lot of uncertainty as to how this will play out, but for now, plan on rain showers Thursday changing over to snow Thursday night into Friday as a blast of arctic air invades. This means the odds of a white Christmas are definitely increasing!

Flurries are exiting Saturday morning as clearing works in from the south. Temperatures have fallen to the low 30s.

A decent amount of sunshine will be seen Saturday morning, but clouds increase again from midday into the afternoon. High temperatures rise to the upper 30s with a stiff breeze.

Passing sprinkles and/or flurries can be expected Saturday evening as temperatures fall to near freezing by midnight.

Occasional flurries continue to pass Saturday night with low temperatures in the mid 20s. A dusting is possible in spots over the lower elevations, but snow accumulation is most likely in the mountains.

Sunday starts with clouds and lingering flurries in the morning, followed by drier conditions for the afternoon with some clearing. High temperatures only rise to the mid 30s.

Monday sees another increase in cloud cover as the day goes on but stays dry as high temperatures top out around 40 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy and dry with high temperatures in the mid 40s.

Rain showers are likely on Thursday as temperatures remain in the 40s much of the day. A strong arctic front sweeps through Thursday night, rapidly dropping temperatures to the teens Friday morning and allowing rain to change over to snow. Gusty winds are also possible.

Snow showers continue on Friday with temperatures stuck in the 20s for the afternoon. This means travel could be impacted as roads become snow-covered.

