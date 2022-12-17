Protecting Veterans from PACT Act Schemes

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - At a town hall meeting Friday in Delaware, President Joe Biden urged veterans who served in the Vietnam and Gulf wars, as well as those who served after Sept. 11, 2001, to take advantage of the newly passed Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act and get tested for exposure to toxic chemicals such as Agent Orange, burn pits and other toxins.

“I’m urging all veterans of these decades of war to enroll in VA health care to get screening for toxin exposure and to file your claim,” Biden said.

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, the PACT ACT requires the VA to provide a toxic exposure screening to every veteran enrolled in VA healthcare.

Getting help for those service members has been a goal for veterans nonprofit groups like West Virginia’s chapter of Paralyzed Veterans of America.

Brooks Martin, the chapter’s president, said he has several friends who have suffered and died from exposure -- even years after combat.

“The only place that you could have gotten that type of thing is when if you were in Vietnam over in the fighting area where they were spraying that out, and the other toxins that were used, it’s pretty much you get a wartime,” he explained. “It’s a presumptive thing that the veterans who come down with these diseases due to that, that they were service-connected.”

In spite of benefits for more veterans, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is warning those eligible to be aware of bad actors who may want to scheme veterans out of money.

In a news release, Morrisey said the Department of Veterans Affairs has reported schemers posing as VA representatives through phishing emails, phone calls and social media messages.

“These fraudsters will stop at nothing to earn a buck, and my office will not leave any stones unturned to go after these criminals,” Morrisey said. “Those who defraud veterans must be held accountable to the full extent of the law.”

“It’s terrible. I mean, when you’ve got a veteran who is sick with cancer, or ALS, their family is suffering anyone who preys on them is just not good,” Martin said.

The VA said federal agencies will not contact veterans directly unless it’s requested by the veteran, warning them never to give their personal, benefits medical or financial information online or over the phone, don’t engage with suspicious ads and make sure all websites used are secure.

“I know that the schemers are out for money. But you got to take into consideration that this is a gentleman or lady who went overseas to fight for the freedom of our country,” he said. “It is not right to cause them trouble and try to take away from them what they sacrificed.”

You can report fraud here.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.