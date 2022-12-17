School district cancels four days of classes because of flu

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - Christmas break started early for students in one county.

The Floyd County School District made the call to cancel four extra days of classes this week because of a large number of students getting the flu.

Classes were canceled Tuesday through Friday leading into the holiday break next week.

Charles Rice has three kids who attend school in the county. He’s grateful the district made the call before his own kids came down with the illness, which could’ve potentially put a damper on holiday festivities.

“It could be bad with people coming over, and you’re spreading anything around you may not even know you have,” Rice said. “You don’t want that. I think they made a good decision.”

Prestonsburg High School freshman Logan Hall has managed to avoid catching the flu so far. He says it’s tough to be able to fully appreciate these unexpected days off, knowing they’ll have to be made up eventually.

“I was excited, but I know it’ll be a lot of makeup work,” Hall said.

School officials say during the extended break, schools in the county will be cleaned and sanitized in time for students’ return in 2023.

