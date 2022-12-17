Scott Depot Dairy Queen reopens after being damaged from car crash

SCOTT DEPOT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The sounds of Blizzards being whipped up in Scott Depot means one thing -- the Dairy Queen is back in business.

“A lot of people were telling us that all they wanted for Christmas was for the Dairy Queen to open,” Heath Diehl, who helps manage the Dairy Queen, said.

It’s a Christmas wish that’s been on the list for about seven months.

Workers were forced to shut down after a car crashed through the restaurant in May, leaving behind major damage.

Thankfully, no customers were inside the building at the time and no employees were injured.

There was no other choice but to close while repairs were made.

“It took a lot of work. We had to order all new windows. We had to have the structural support of the ceiling redone and the roof redone ... new ceilings, bathrooms, new signs,” Diehl said. “It took a lot of work.”

After months of rebuilding their livelihood, they have finally reopened their doors once again -- serving up all the favorites like Blizzards and hot fudge sundaes just in time for the holiday season.

“I drive past this place probably five to ten times a day, so I am deeply invested in it. I need to get back to Dairy Queen,” Sarah Holland said.

For loyal customers like Sarah Holland, getting to indulge in her favorite sweet treat at her local Dairy Queen makes the wait all worth it.

Diehl says he’s thankful to have his team back to work serving their community.

