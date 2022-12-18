Arctic flurries pose slick bridge risk

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Mid morning Sunday a growing area of arctic snow flurries have developed courtesy of the overnight sub-freezing air. Driven by a blustery west wind these snow showers will coat the ground in spots making for a brief mini winter-wonderland.

Where the snow coats the road, crews will need to treat surfaces with salt. That’s especially true on bridges and elevated roads like I-64 where traffic will first melt snow before re-freezing can occur. Mid-day church goers are reminded to be careful where the road is either white or wet.

This afternoon ice skaters at City Park in Pikeville and Olde Market Square in Portsmouth will enjoy the thrill of a lap around the rink like it’s 30 Rock in New York with a cup of hot cocoa in hand, Christmas music chiming the sounds of the season and festive flurries flying overhead!

While no accumulation as in inches is expected except in the high country, this snow will serve as a reminder that winter is here (official solstice is 4:47 on Wednesday afternoon).

It’s all a prelude to the return of the Polar Vortex on Friday. This event has been advertised by our supercomputers for more than a week and is sure to impact our world through travel headaches, frozen car locks and frozen pipes. Stay tuned!

