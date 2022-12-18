Child dies from their injuries after crash

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -A child has died from their injuries after a crash on Friday involving an Amish horse and buggy.

Ohio State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened Friday afternoon along State Route 325.

The buggy was traveling southwest when it was struck in the rear end by a car, according to troopers.

Troopers said the buggy then went off the right side of the roadway ejecting two minors.

The two minors were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment and one later died from their injuries.

No charges have been filed at this time and the crash remains under investigation by Ohio State Highway Patrol.

