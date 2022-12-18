Christmas dinner boxes distributed to hundreds of families

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The countdown to Christmas is on, but putting food on the table isn’t always easy.

Mountain Mission passed out hundreds of Christmas dinner boxes for families on Saturday morning.

For people like Brandon Hanning, not having to worry about the stress of buying food needed for Christmas means the world.

“It’s tremendous because I didn’t think we’re going to have a Christmas dinner,” Hanning said. “We were going to have to find friends to go to eat, but with what they give out... it allows us to cook for our own little family.”

Mountain Mission Executive Director John Roberts describes this program as their super bowl.

“We have over 930 families we’re going to feed this Christmas season,” Roberts said.

Armed with dozens of volunteers and boxes of food, Roberts said today is about giving back to those most in need.

For volunteers like Tim DiPiero, he said this is what the holiday season is all about.

“These people are great people, they just got down on their luck a little bit, and we’re just happy to be able to help,” DiPiero said.

All the families picking up food Saturday morning were pre-approved by Mountain Mission, but if you are in need of help, they encourage you to stop by their offices.

