First Warning Forecast | Three quiet days

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cloud cover finally showed signs of breaking towards sunset Sunday evening after a rather dim day with flurries flying as well. The clear sky and lighter wind means that temperatures will get quite cold Sunday night, falling to near 20 degrees, if not the teens in rural spots. Monday through Wednesday are still looking dry and good for travel in and out of the region. By Thursday, rain showers enter the picture as a powerful storm system approaches. Rain then changes to snow Thursday night into Friday morning as temperatures plummet. Occasional snow showers and bitterly cold temperatures stick around through Christmas Day. If that is not enough, strong winds are also expected and will make temperatures feel much colder than they actually are.

The sky continues to clear Sunday evening as temperatures fall to the mid 20s by midnight.

Expect a mostly clear sky Sunday night as low temperatures bottom out near 20 degrees. Teens are likely in rural spots and sheltered valleys under a calm wind.

Despite sunshine to start, Monday sees another increase in cloud cover as the day goes on but stays dry as high temperatures top out in the upper 30s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy and dry with high temperatures in the mid 40s.

Rain showers are likely on Thursday as temperatures remain in the 40s much of the day. A strong arctic front sweeps through Thursday night, rapidly dropping temperatures to the teens Friday morning and allowing rain to change over to snow. Gusty winds are also likely.

Snow showers with strong winds continue on Friday, and temperatures will continue dropping all day long. This means travel could be impacted as roads become snow-covered.

Saturday morning turns bitterly cold as low temperatures bottom out in the single digits. Wind chills will be below zero. The afternoon stays quite chilled as high temperatures only rise to the upper teens. Lingering clouds and flurries are likely.

Christmas morning starts with temperatures in the single digits again, and the afternoon on Christmas Day sees highs in the low 20s under a mostly cloudy sky. Lingering flurries are still possible.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.