One dead after shooting

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ)One person is dead after a shooting in Lawrence County, Ohio.

Lawrence County Sheriff’s deputies say a shooting was reported to 911 just before 3:30 p.m. at an apartment complex along County Road 32.

Deputies found a female lying face up in the parking lot of the complex.

Witnesses told investigators the female victim, who lived in the upstairs apartment, had gotten into an argument with the male neighbor over a canine. As the argument continued, the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot the victim. After shooting the victim, the suspect fled the scene in a gray Nissan SUV, according to a press release.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

