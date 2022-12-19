Crash closes Kanawha County roadway

By Eric Fossell
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - MacCorkle Avenue is closed Monday evening in the Marmet area after a crash that ended with the vehicle on fire, Metro 911 dispatchers said.

The accident was reported after 5:30 p.m. near the Todd Judy Ford dealership.

A person was able to get out of the vehicle and was being assessed by medics for possible injuries.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and Marmet Volunteer Fire Department are among agencies at the scene.

