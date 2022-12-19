Crash involving box truck closes part of U.S. 52

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A crash Monday evening involving a box truck closed the westbound lanes of U.S. 52 near the intersection of Township Road 268, Lawrence County 911 dispatchers say.

Injuries are reported, but the extent is unknown.

The accident was reported after 5 p.m., about a mile east of the double bridges that link Lawrence County with Ashland, Kentucky.

Additional details are unavailable now, but we have a crew headed to the scene.

