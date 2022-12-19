Experts say avoid buying gambling gifts for children

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s starting to get down to the wire to find the perfect gift, but if you’re shopping for a child in your family, there are a few gifts experts say you want to avoid.

Sheila Moran with 1-800 GAMBLER said avoid gifting lottery tickets, or giftcards to betting apps for anyone under 18.

“Kids should not be gifted lottery tickets. You wouldn’t give a child a pack of cigarettes or a 6-pack of beer for Christmas. You shouldn’t give them lottery tickets, that’s an adult gift,” she said.

Poker sets, toy slot machines, and gift cards to sports betting websites like Draftkings are things to avoid.

“We’ve heard of parents gifting them those cards and helping them sign into accounts which normally only adults are able to do, so that has been a particular area of concern,” she said.

Moran said according to the National Council on Problem Gambling around 4-5% of kids have a gambling disorder and another 13-14% are at the point where they may be developing a gambling problem.

In a survey by the Problem Gambling Help Network of West Virginia of 700 middle and high school students, “41 said they gambled “often,” 21 admitted they hid their gambling from others, and 67 said they would like to stop gambling but did not know how.”

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, you can call the problem gambling help network of West Virginia at 1-800-GAMBLER.

