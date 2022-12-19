Gov. Beshear: pediatric flu deaths in Kentucky reach record high

FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ) - Kentucky is on track to have the worst flu season in at least 10 years, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.

Monday, Gov. Beshear encouraged Kentuckians to get vaccinated against the flu and reported six new, flu-related pediatric deaths, including three in the past week.

This toll already meets the prior record for the highest number of pediatric influenza deaths ever reported in Kentucky in a single flu season.

The prior record was established during the 2019-2020 flu season, when six children died of influenza.

None of the children who died in the current influenza season had received a flu shot, according to the Department for Public Health.

“This is a milestone we did not want to cross, and our prayers are with each of these families as they mourn the loss of their loved one,” said Gov. Beshear. “We are urging our families to get vaccinated as soon as possible to get protected from contracting the flu and COVID.”

“This current flu season is on track to be the worst in Kentucky in at least 10 years,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “The flu vaccine is the single best way to protect you and your loved ones against the flu and reduces the risk of becoming dangerously ill or spreading disease.

“Unfortunately, fewer than 40% of Kentucky children have received their flu shot this season. It is imperative that every Kentuckian take the essential steps to protect themselves, their loved ones and their communities,” he added.

Kentucky currently is reporting 29,341 laboratory-confirmed cases of flu, with the state flu activity level classified as “widespread” for the ninth consecutive week. Most reported cases of influenza have occurred in children.

The CDC recommends that everyone ages 6 months older get the annual flu vaccine, especially children who are younger than 5 and people of any age who have a high-risk medical condition, because of their increased risk of developing complications that can lead to hospitalization or death.

Flu vaccines are widely available in health care provider offices and pharmacies. Vaccination can be given any time during the flu season and can be administered at the same time as COVID-19 vaccine or booster doses.

