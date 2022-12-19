Incident leads to lockdown at middle school
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) - A situation with a suspect led to a temporary lockdown Monday at Gallia Academy Middle School, according to the city police chief.
The incident happened near the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Court Street.
Police say the suspect was taken into custody, and no injuries were reported.
