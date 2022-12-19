Incident leads to lockdown at middle school

School Lockdown Generic
School Lockdown Generic(MGN)
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) - A situation with a suspect led to a temporary lockdown Monday at Gallia Academy Middle School, according to the city police chief.

The incident happened near the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Court Street.

Police say the suspect was taken into custody, and no injuries were reported.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child dies from their injuries after crash
Shooting
Man arrested in deadly shooting; victim’s name released
Winter storm alert for Friday
The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say
Kanawha deputies respond after person shot in back; two arrested

Latest News

Herd captures the Myrtle Beach Bowl
Herd captures the Myrtle Beach Bowl
Crash closes Kanawha County roadway
Crash closes Kanawha County roadway
Investigators say one person was transported to the hospital
U.S. 52 reopens after crash involving box truck
WSAZ Monday Evening Forecast - Dec 19
Andy's Monday Evening Forecast - Dec 19