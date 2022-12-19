Kanawha deputies respond after person shot in back

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies have responded to the scene of a shooting Monday morning.

According to 911 dispatchers, a person was shot and injured in the back along Doc Bailey Road in Cross Lanes.

Officials tell WSAZ.com it appears the victim drove himself to an apartment complex on Walnut Valley Drive.

Officials also say they believe the victim was shot while inside a car due to a bullet hole seen in a back rear window.

Dispatchers say the person accused in the shooting attempted to break into a business following the shooting but was unable to get in.

After a short pursuit, South Charleston Police and sheriff’s deputies detained the wanted person in South Charleston.

Further information has not been released.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ pp for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child dies from their injuries after crash
Shooting
One dead after shooting
The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say
A house fire in the Grier Heights area of Charlotte left one person seriously injured.
Firefighters battle house fire
Authorities say the body of a child was found under a hallway floor at a home in Arkansas.
State police: 2 adults charged after child’s body found under hallway floor of a home

Latest News

Wynonna Judd will be joined by Tanya Tucker and Martina McBride when she performs at Charleston...
Wynonna Judd announces special guests for 2023 concert in Charleston
Brown Landscape Management 12/16/22
Lawncare tips with Brown Landscape Management
Winter weather possibilities with Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier
White Christmas possibilities with Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier
Healthy Holiday Appetizers
Healthy holiday appetizers: baked brie bites