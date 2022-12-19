Kanawha deputies respond after person shot in back

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies have responded to the scene of a shooting Monday morning.

According to 911 dispatchers, a person was shot and injured in the back along Doc Bailey Road in Cross Lanes.

Officials tell WSAZ.com it appears the victim drove himself to an apartment complex on Walnut Valley Drive.

Officials also say they believe the victim was shot while inside a car due to a bullet hole seen in a back rear window.

Dispatchers say the person accused in the shooting attempted to break into a business following the shooting but was unable to get in.

After a short pursuit, South Charleston Police and sheriff’s deputies detained the wanted person in South Charleston.

Further information has not been released.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

