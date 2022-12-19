Lawmaker asks W.Va. Gov. to ban TikTok on government devices

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – West Virginia Senate Majority Whip is requesting Gov. Jim Justice issue an executive order that would prohibit the downloading and use of the Chinese-owned apps TikTok and WeChat on state government phones, computers, and other devices.

Senate Majority Whip Ryan Weld’s, (R-Brooke), letter to Gov. Justice comes as at least sixteen other states and several federal agencies ban these apps citing security threats.

TikTok banned on Louisiana’s Department of State devices

“As a former Air Force intelligence officer, I am all too familiar with the significant threats this nation faces from cyberattacks and how sensitive personal and government information is gained through them,” Senator Weld wrote in the letter. “I am also acutely aware of the fact that many of the individuals and organizations behind these types of attacks are located within the People’s Republic of China - acting either in an official government or military capacity, or as state-sanctioned third parties.”

Gov. Justice sent the following response to Sen. Weld’s letter concerning TikTok, WeChat, and other applications on government-issued devices:

“The Governor understands and shares Senator Weld’s concerns as they relate to our state’s cybersecurity resiliency, and especially his concern of foreign influence,” Gov. Justice said. “The good news is there are policies and procedures already in place which are designed to protect our state networks from cyber threats related to Chinese-owned TikTok and related apps. Josh Spence, our Chief Information Officer, and his team constantly monitor and implement cybersecurity policies and technical controls to mitigate cyber risk, protecting government-owned devices and the network as a whole. TikTok has already been blocked on state networks for many months, and the use of additional security controls further mitigates the risk. The Governor has confidence in his cybersecurity team to protect our state networks from cyber threats and to communicate best practices to cybersecurity teams across other branches of state and local government. It’s important to keep in mind that TikTok is hardly the only threat—there are millions of cyber events targeting the state from all over the world thwarted each year by our cybersecurity team.”

A TikTok spokesperson released the following statement to WSAZ.com Monday:

“We’re disappointed that so many states are jumping on the political bandwagon to enact policies based on unfounded falsehoods about TikTok that will do nothing to advance the national security of the United States. TikTok is loved by millions of Americans, state agencies, and universities in those states who use the platform to learn, grow their businesses, and connect with their communities. We will continue to brief state and federal officials on the plans that have been developed under the oversight of our country’s top national security agencies—plans that we are well underway in implementing—to further secure our platform in the United States.”

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.