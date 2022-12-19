Man sentenced to prison for Huntington bar shooting

Man sentenced to prison for Huntington bar shooting
By Eric Fossell
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va., (WSAZ) - A man who had pleaded guilty to federal charges for a shooting at a downtown Huntington bar that injured seven people in January 2020 was sentenced Monday to eight years in prison.

Kymoni Davis, who’s is his early 30s, of Redford, Michigan, was a three-time convicted felon who illegally possessed a firearm, investigators say.

They say Davis fired seven shots into the Kulture Hookah Bar in the 1100 block of Fourth Avenue after being thrown out of a New Year’s Eve party there earlier that night.

Seven people were injured in the shooting.

