Symmes Valley High School e-sports team takes home $1,500 in first championship

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A teenager’s dream come true -- a world where school and video games collide.

A new after-school e-sports program at Symmes Valley High School lets students compete in video game tournaments with schools across the country.

“Not every kid wants to play traditional sports,” said instructor Nic Allen. “I could tell you if this was around when I was a kid, I would have been all aboard.”

Allen loves video games and worked with other teachers to bring a program that’s both competitive and educational.

The program implements STEM learning with online modules, and the tournaments offer incentives to win cash.

Their first championship was a huge success, bringing home $1,500 among four of their players.

“That was a huge deal for us. We knew we were going to win money if someone took home a victory. We just didn’t know how much,” Allen said. “People don’t realize how much money there is in college scholarships for e-sports.”

“It’s really exciting,” said e-sports player Javin Damron. “I couldn’t even fathom that we could get that much money.”

The program helps students explore non-traditional careers like video game and web design.

It’s a part of a nationwide trend, e-sports offering a competitive outlet for kids who may not be interested in regular sports.

“I’ve seen schools from Brooklyn, all the way down to Florida,” Damron said. “It’s crazy. It’s a good hobby we’re able to show other people.”

“The sky’s the limit with this stuff,” Allen said. “This is just the beginning for e-sports in this area, and I really do think it’s going to take off.”

Allen hopes to get other schools in the tri-state area involved to create a bigger local competition moving forward.

Symmes Valley December 2022 E-Sports Championship Winners:

Eric Simpson - Mario Kart ($500)

Kyler Brown - Super Smash Brothers ($500)

Levi Castle - NBA 2k22 ($250)

Kendrick Delawder - Rocket League ($250)

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.