Wynonna Judd announces special guests for 2023 concert in Charleston

Wynonna Judd will be joined by Tanya Tucker and Martina McBride when she performs at Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, WV, on February 18, 2023.(The Judds: The Final Tour)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Country music icon, Wynonna Judd, recently announced that The Judds: The Final Tour will be continuing on in 2023 thanks to the overwhelming love and support of fans.

Wynonna enlisted the talents of some of Nashville’s brightest stars - joining her as the 2023 run stops in Charleston, West Virginia will be Tanya Tucker and Martina McBride.

Wynonna will perform at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on February 18, 2023.

“What I can think of to say is that I am looking so forward to being out on the road again, and that I am absolutely thrilled to have my friends joining me for this next tour,” says Wynonna. “I’m so grateful to the fans that they want more and I’m anxious to be with everybody again.”

