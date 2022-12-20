6.4 magnitude earthquake shakes parts of northern California

A strong earthquake was measured in northern California on Tuesday morning.
A strong earthquake was measured in northern California on Tuesday morning.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:30 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERNDALE, Calif. (AP) — A magnitude 6.4 earthquake shook parts of northern California early Tuesday, jolting people awake, the U.S. Geological Survey said, and thousands were without power afterward.

No injuries were immediately reported following the earthquake, which occurred about 2:34 a.m. near Ferndale, a small community about 213 miles (343 kilometers) northwest of San Francisco.

Following the earthquake, more than 55,000 customers were reported to be without power in the surrounding area, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks outages across the country.

The earthquake came just days after a small magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck the San Francisco Bay Area, waking up thousands of people at 3:39 a.m. Saturday and causing minor damage.

That earthquake was centered in El Cerrito, about a 16-mile (25-kilometer) drive to downtown San Francisco.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm alert for Friday
Jonathan Cochran and Richard Dangott
Kanawha deputies respond after person shot in back; two arrested
Child dies from their injuries after crash
Shooting
Man arrested in deadly shooting; victim’s name released
Tony looks ahead to powerful winter storm
Tony looks ahead to powerful winter storm

Latest News

FILE - North Korea says it “succeeded” in the static firing of a high-thrust solid-fuel motor...
North Korea threatens strong military steps against Japan
An intruder was able to enter a Uvalde school during a safety audit, the superintendent says.
Uvalde superintendent discusses school security failure
Friends team up to rescue horse from frozen lake
Rescuers had to think fast to save a horse from an icy lake.
Neighbors rescue horse from lake after it fell through ice