Former Pinch Elementary counselor sentenced to 25 years behind bars

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A former Pinch Elementary School Counselor once recognized as the Elementary School Counselor of the year in 2016 in West Virginia and honored at the White House will now spend the next 25 years behind bars.

Todd Roatsey, 43, was sentenced Monday for attempted production of child pornography.

After his release from prison, Roatsey will have a lifetime of supervised release and must register as a sex offender.

“A lot of times, school is a safe place and the fact that Mr. Roatsey, he made this not a safe place, I found to be very horrific, United States Attorney Will Thompson said at a Monday night news conference.

“This is a child counselor, elementary school counselor, this is the person where if a child is having trouble at home, trouble at school, trouble with the bully, where they go speak to where they go talk to this counselor.”

According to court documents and statements made in court, beginning in January 2020, Roatsey communicated via the Snapchat instant messaging application with one girl he believed to be 16 and a second female he believed also to be a minor. Roatsey admitted that he posed as an 18-year-old boy while persuading each to record and send him inappropriate videos, which he replied back with his own.

Roatsey also used that Snapchat account to communicate with several minor females he knew through his position as a Pinch Elementary School counselor. These communications included more than 100 Snapchat videos that Roatsey recorded while communicating with two underage girls, each about 12 years old. One was a student at Pinch Elementary at the time. During these conversations, Roatsey received numerous videos of the minor females doing what he called “sexy” dance routines or gymnastics poses.

Roatsey further admitted to distributing, receiving, possessing, and accessing child pornography, including images and videos depicting infants and toddlers, through a variety of media between at least Oct. 9, 2019, through July 16, 2021. Roatsey possessed child pornography on devices seized from his residence, including his cellphone, and on the encrypted cloud-based file storage service Mega. Using both Mega and the messaging application Kik, Roatsey distributed various images and videos of prepubescent minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct to other people.

On Oct. 28, 2021, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security-Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) executed a search warrant at Roatsey’s residence and seized numerous electronic devices found to contain child pornography. Roatsey admitted that several hours after law enforcement completed the search and left his home, he deleted the Snapchat account he used to engage in these activities. By deleting the account, Roatsey obstructed justice by making various Snapchat records inaccessible to law enforcement and unavailable for any subsequent federal prosecution.

“Take time talk with your kids, find out what’s going on, read your kids’ text messages, read your kids’ phone and see what’s going on,” Thompson said. “You should be able to trust as a parent when your child goes to a public school. Mr. Roatsey, he eroded that trust.”

