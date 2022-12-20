Gifting food for the holidays
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -
Italian native, Sara Garofalo, helps align what you’re eating with body and soul.
Her first cookbook, Mangia!, will be on sale January 23.
- Website: https://www.loveholisticliving.com/
- TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@sara.jane.garofalo
- Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1TXeFOn8tDUwRNgH9zFWUA
- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/love.holistic.living/
Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.