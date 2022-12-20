Gov. Justice declares State of Preparedness ahead of winter storm

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties ahead of the forecasted winter storm.

Tony looks ahead to powerful winter storm

According to WSAZ Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier, an artic front is set to arrive near dawn Friday armed with a sudden drop in the temperature as rain changes to snow.

The plummet in temperature will likely produce a flash freeze on roads and sidewalks.

The National Weather Service predicts heavy snow, freezing rains, dangerous wind chills, and strong winds beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, December 21, 2022, continuing throughout the week and into the coming holiday weekend.

Regardless of accumulations, the howling winds and bitter cold that follow the snow on Friday will be unrelenting and last into the weekend.

The State of Preparedness declaration directs the State Emergency Operations Center and its partner agencies to prepare to respond to the impending winter storm, posturing personnel and resources to respond quickly should an emergency develop.

All 55 counties are already under a State of Emergency due to COVID. That declaration is set to expire New Year’s Day 2023.

The State of Emergency -- first issued March 16, 2020 -- gave Justice special authority to order restrictions, suspend rules, and use the National Guard to help the state respond and recover.

