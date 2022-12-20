Huntington Public Works Department prepares for upcoming storm

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are calling it the calm before the storm -- the few days leading up to what could be the first big snow of the season. Huntington Public Works Department plows and salt trucks have been ready since November.

“We’re anticipating the worst but hoping for the best,” said Public Works Director Mark Bates. He says timing of the weather could make the job more difficult.

“Normally when we’re anticipating snow or ice to form, we’re able to go out and use our brine trucks to pretreat,” Bates said. “The fact that this looks to be a rain event early on, we obviously can’t do that because the product would just wash away.”

The trucks have to go into the garage to protect them from the rain, waiting on standby for the tight window to treat the roads when the rain clears.

“They’ll be ready to go first thing when the snow comes, if it comes,” Bates said.

The temperatures will drop fast, and Bates says to use extra caution later this week.

“We’re going to experience a freeze,” he said. “You should always remember that bridges freeze before the roadway, and the posted speed limit is the speed limit for dry conditions.”

Bates says Friday is not a good day for any unnecessary travel.

“If you can stay home, stay home,” he said.

Huntington’s Public Works Department has seven trucks and five routes for winter weather prep. Hilled sections of the city are first on the list.

There are some roads in Huntington that are the state’s responsibility to clear, so their schedule may run differently.

