Huntington woman dies in Indiana crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WSAZ) - A woman from Huntington died Monday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 74 in Indianapolis, NBC affiliate WTHR reports.

The station says Kathleen Bunyer, 63, was a passenger in an SUV that rear-ended a stopped tractor-trailer and rolled several times.

Bunyer died at the scene, according to WTHR.

The accident was reported around 2:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes, just east of the Acton Road exit.

WTHR said the driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The station reports the semi driver was not injured.

According to WTHR, the tractor-trailer was partly in the roadway from an earlier accident.

