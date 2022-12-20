Huntington woman dies in Indiana crash

By Eric Fossell
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WSAZ) - A woman from Huntington died Monday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 74 in Indianapolis, NBC affiliate WTHR reports.

The station says Kathleen Bunyer, 63, was a passenger in an SUV that rear-ended a stopped tractor-trailer and rolled several times.

Bunyer died at the scene, according to WTHR.

The accident was reported around 2:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes, just east of the Acton Road exit.

WTHR said the driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The station reports the semi driver was not injured.

According to WTHR, the tractor-trailer was partly in the roadway from an earlier accident.

