Marshall fans take in bowl game at Henderson Center

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Not everyone can take off on short notice to travel to a bowl destination, so Marshall University opened up the Henderson Center Monday afternoon, allowing Herd fans to watch the Myrtle Beach Bowl there.

Fans could then stick around following Marshall’s 28-14 win over UConn and watch the Marshall basketball team’s game with Glenville State.

Nancy Lawson is a retired teacher from Hamlin and sat with friends and family members.

“I don’t like sitting at home alone watching the game,” she said. “I cheer a lot and yell and scream, so I have other people yelling and screaming here with me.”

Lawson didn’t make the trip to Myrtle Beach because a bout with COVID knocked her out of getting her Christmas shopping done early, but she says getting to watch on the jumbotron in the heated facility wasn’t bad consolation.

“It’s great,” Lawson said. “Then we’ve got basketball players down there shooting hoops. We’re going to stay for the basketball game, too. I could watch it all day long.”

Herd basketball player Kamdyn Curfman enjoyed watching his fellow student athletes from his home court.

“I know a lot of fans are excited. They’ve got two games to watch in one day,” Curfman said. “A lot of us pushed our shoot-around up so we could sit here and watch on the jumbotron, too. It’s definitely cool.”

Marshall defeated Glenville State 99-73.

