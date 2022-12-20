“Merriest Main Streets” | Gallipolis to be featured on “TODAY”

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) – A small town along the Ohio River is becoming known as one of the best Christmas towns in the country.

Thousands of lights fill the Gallipolis City Park from dusk till dawn, November 24th to January 2nd and on Wednesday, December 21, the city park will be featured on NBC’s “TODAY” as one of the “Merriest Main Streets” in America

The festive display on Second Avenue is created each year by a group of dedicated community volunteers who light up the park like a scene from a Christmas movie.

The event started with 300 light balls decorating Gallipolis City Park, and today has more than 2,000 light balls, plus over 300 trees decorated with thousands of twinkling lights.

The jolly display celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.

