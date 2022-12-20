Meth, pills, cash, guns found inside home

PIKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was arrested December 14 after illegal drugs were discovered at his home, according to Kentucky State Police.

Troopers seized suspected methamphetamine, prescription medication, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, firearms, and cash from Steven Adkins’ home.

Steven Adkins, 37, of Elkhorn City, was arrested and taken to the Pike County Detention Center on charges of trafficking controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

