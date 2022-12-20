Multiple departments battling fire

TORNADO, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Multiple fire departments are at the scene of a house fire early Tuesday morning.

Metro 911 dispatchers say they received a call for a structure fire on the 30th block of Pinewood Circle in Tornado just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The home was fully involved when firefighters got to the scene, dispatchers say.

Tornado Fire, West Side Fire, Institute Fire, Alum Creek Fire, and Jefferson Fire Departments are at the scene.

Kanawha County EMS is also at the scene.

Dispatchers say no injuries have been reported at this time.

