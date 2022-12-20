Name released following accident that killed man, 7-year-old

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office has identified one victim involved in a fatal accident near Thacker Monday afternoon.

The accident that happened along State Route 49 around 1:30 p.m. is being described by deputies as a side swipe investigation.

According to Chief Deputy Allen Mounts, Dustin Crabtree, of Kentucky, who was in a vehicle traveling north on State Route 49 was pronounced dead at the scene as well as a 7-year-old who was in a vehicle traveling southbound.

Mounts says the driver of the car traveling southbound along with a 9-year-old passenger were transported to the hospital.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm alert for Friday
Jonathan Cochran and Richard Dangott
Kanawha deputies respond after person shot in back; two arrested
Tony looks ahead to powerful winter storm
Tony looks ahead to powerful winter storm
Child dies from their injuries after crash
Shooting
Man arrested in deadly shooting; victim’s name released

Latest News

Tudor's Biscuit World truck giveaway
Tudor’s Biscuit World brings back annual truck giveaway
Monday Health Minutes with Valley Health 12/19/2022
Monday Health Minutes with Valley Health Systems
Noisy Toys with Ascent Audiology & Hearing
Noisy toys with Ascent Audiology & Hearing
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, December 20th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast