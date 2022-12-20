Police: 17-year-old missing since late November

Jazmine Skylar Cochran, 17, last had contact with her family on November 30th, 2022.
Jazmine Skylar Cochran, 17, last had contact with her family on November 30th, 2022.(Huntington Police Department)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police need your help finding a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since late November.

According to the Huntington Police Department, Jazmine Skylar Cochran, 17, was last in contact with her family on Nov. 30.

“Detectives are concerned for Cochran’s well-being due to the length of time since she has communicated with her family,” an HPD officer said Tuesday.

Investigators describe Cochran as 5 feet 7 and about 150 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. They say she has friends in the Huntington and Charleston areas.

Anyone with information about Cochran’s whereabout is asked to call their local 911 agency. They also may call Huntington Police Detective Cpl. Adkins at 304-696-4420, ext. 1032, if they have more information. Anonymous tips may be called to 304-696-4444.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm alert for Friday
Tony looks ahead to powerful winter storm
Tony looks ahead to powerful winter storm
Kasson and Kyair Thomass were abducted when they were left inside a 2010 Honda Accord.
Amber Alert still active for 5-month-old Ohio boy; twin brother found at airport
Name released following accident that killed man, 7-year-old
Jonathan Cochran and Richard Dangott
Kanawha deputies respond after person shot in back; two arrested

Latest News

Troopers seized suspected methamphetamine, prescription medication, marijuana, drug...
Meth, pills, cash, guns found inside home
Huntington Public Works Department prepares for upcoming storm
Huntington Public Works Department prepares for upcoming storm
Gov. Justice announces $6k raise for WVDNR police officers
Timothy David Ahler
Police: Man charged after making alleged pipe bomb at work