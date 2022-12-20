Police: 17-year-old missing since late November

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police need your help finding a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since late November.

According to the Huntington Police Department, Jazmine Skylar Cochran, 17, was last in contact with her family on Nov. 30.

“Detectives are concerned for Cochran’s well-being due to the length of time since she has communicated with her family,” an HPD officer said Tuesday.

Investigators describe Cochran as 5 feet 7 and about 150 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. They say she has friends in the Huntington and Charleston areas.

Anyone with information about Cochran’s whereabout is asked to call their local 911 agency. They also may call Huntington Police Detective Cpl. Adkins at 304-696-4420, ext. 1032, if they have more information. Anonymous tips may be called to 304-696-4444.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.