Police: Man charged after making alleged pipe bomb at work

Timothy David Ahler
Timothy David Ahler(West Virginia Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority)
By Martina Bills
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Huntington man is in jail after police said he made what appeared to be a pipe bomb at work.

Huntington police arrested Timothy David Ahler, 58, on Dec. 20 after responding to a call of a suspected explosive device at Huntington Steel.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, Ahler’s co-worker called police after several incidents on Dec. 16.

The complaint states Ahler had been spoken to by a supervisor earlier that day and then made threats to another employee including “shooting him and his family for talking to him like a child.”

The other employees told police Ahler started welding materials together, according to the complaint.

The complaint then states other workers asked Ahler what he was doing and he replied, “making a Christmas gift for his supervisor.” The co-workers then found what appeared to be a pipe bomb on Ahler’s desk.

Ahler is charged with making terroristic threats and is in the Western Regional jail.

