Tony looks ahead to powerful winter storm

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There is a tendency for meteorologists (Tony can be at the head of the class) to overlook short-term benign weather conditions in their reports at the expense of more impacting events to come in the future.

In cases like this, a broad-brush of fair weather through Wednesday fits the weather bill followed by a wet Thursday with highs in the 40s assure the region escapes icy conditions to start.

Then an artic front will arrive armed with a sudden drop in the temperature as rain changes to snow. The plummet in temperature will likely produce a flash freeze on roads and sidewalks. We could easily see the temperature fall from the 40s at midnight to the teens on Friday morning.

Regardless of accumulations, the howling winds and bitter cold that follow the snow on Friday will be unrelenting and last into the weekend.

Let’s start with the wind. The two winter storms coming from the west I can recall that had this intense of a predicted wind field are the infamous Blizzard of 1978 (which rained on our region then brought a light snowfall) and the notorious Blizzard of 1999 that crippled Chicago and Detroit. Both storms led to a small accumulation of snow here and a freeze up as the bitter air surged in.

That 1978 storm buried the region from Cincinnati to Columbus to Cleveland with a foot or more of snow that was whipped around by 50-60 mile per hour winds. That combination was truly life-threatening with records suggesting 50 people lost their lives in Ohio when stranded in snow.

If current projections are correct, then storm forces winds will commence Friday morning and blow continually for 30 hours thru midday on Saturday.

A widespread power out event would unfold under this scenario. Now tack on the incoming bitter cold (when temperatures for 48 hours look to stay in the single digits and teens even before the wind chill is factored in) and you have the making for exceptionally challenging travel conditions.

More on the storm on Tuesday but for now let’s state comprehensively that travel conditions will go downhill fast on Friday including frozen car locks, so it is best to get loved ones in on Thursday.

