W.Va. DNR Police add K-9 unit to force

By Curtis Johnson
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For the first time in 125 years, West Virginia’s Division of Natural Resources now has a K-9 unit on its police force.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and his dog, Babydog, joined DNR Police Col. Bobby Cales at a ceremony Tuesday in Charleston. The colonel said the K-9 officers could serve a critical role in protecting families across the state.

“Folks get stranded while fishing, lost while hunting, hiking, enjoying our outdoors and natural resources of the state,” he said. “They get turned around, and these dogs are trained to locate those individuals, must faster than we could.”

Cales described the unit’s addition as monumental.

“It allows the agency to further investigations with a tool, such as a dog, that has such a good sense of smell, sight, the tracking abilities, the article searches,” he said.

The six K-9s -- a mix of German Short-Haired Pointers and Labrador Retrievers -- will be stationed across West Virginia. One will be located in each DNR district.

“The importance of that would be accessibility,” Cales said. “That allows the officer in each district that has a certain amount of counties that they are able to patrol and assist their fellow officers in a time of need.”

The colonel says the K-9 unit will also be a great tool in educating young hunters and fishermen across the state.

Total cost of the addition was not disclosed. State officials, however, say training and care will be funded through the DNR’s yearly budget

Justice also used the occasion to announce a $6,000 pay raise for DNR Police. His office said the raises will be paid for through an already-funded special revenue account.

