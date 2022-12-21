KSP | Burglary 911 call turns into death investigation

PIKE COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Following a call about a burglary in progress on Sunday, December 18, troopers with the Pikeville Post of Kentucky State Police discovered a deceased homeowner.

The man’s body was found at a home on Marrowbone Creek Road in the Elkhorn City community of Pike County.

Kentucky State Police say the man has been identified as Timothy Justice, 60, of Pikeville.

Justice’s body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The cause of death is under investigation; however, foul play is suspected, according to KSP.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the KSP Pikeville Post at 606-433-7711.

