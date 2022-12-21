Career options with Cabell County EMS

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you’re thinking about a career as an Emergency Medical Technician, there’s plenty of opportunity in Cabell County.

Marsha Knight, Director of Education with Cabell County EMS, stopped by First Look at Four to explain.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.