Crews prepare for power outages in Ohio

High winds are expected to be unrelenting later on this week, lasting well into the weekend.
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
That means the potential for power outages.

That means the potential for power outages.

Power crews in Ohio say they’re already preparing for what’s to come.

“The line crews in particular are making sure their trucks are stocked with inventory, their safety equipment is ready to go, and trucks are ready to roll out in the event that we need them,” Zach Miller with AEP Ohio said.

“We’re moving some materials into remote locations to make it more accessible, so we can get the power back on quicker,” Kent Eldridge with Buckeye Rural Electric said.

Power companies like AEP Ohio and Buckeye Rural Electric have a lot of ground to cover when it comes to serving households across Ohio.

With a close eye on the incoming weather, power crews say they plan to work around the clock to make sure power gets restored quickly, so families can enjoy the holidays.

